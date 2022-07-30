Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Cat in This Pile of Wood in 20 Seconds?

We all enjoy putting together puzzles. Optical illusions and picture puzzles typically go viral and capture everyone’s attention because they are entertaining to solve. The internet is full of fascinating optical illusion tests that reveal various aspects of your personality and intelligence. Some also assess your eyesight, attentiveness, and attention to detail.

A photo has gone viral on social media, challenging people to find some kittens among piles of wood within 20 seconds. While some may immediately notice it, others may scratch their brains for quite some time.



One optical illusion in which you must discover a camouflaged cat in between wood logs has gone viral on social media because many aren’t able to figure out the answer to this optical illusion.

As you can see from the image, this cat is really difficult to locate. Most users were unable to discover anything other than a big truck, empty roads and piles of wood.

If you cannot find it, let us help you. If you look closely at the image, the kittens can be seen lurking around a thick piece of wood in the middle right corner of the pic. We have put a red circle around the kittens in the image.

Many people tried to solve the puzzle and those who couldn’t commented about how they weren’t able to find the kittens. One user sadly said, “I still haven’t seen the cat”, while another user said that “I can only see wood.” While the third said that “You have to help me, the cat cannot be found by me”.

It’s so difficult that when the image appeared on Reddit, many almost quit. Many others claimed it took a long time to notice but was difficult to un-see. Sometimes optical illusions are deliberately difficult, which might be the case here.

