Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Cat in This Pic in Less Than 5 Seconds?

Optical illusion puzzles on the internet are extremely popular as they attract people of all ages. These puzzles are a great way to sharpen memory and analytical skills. Recently, an optical illusion challenge did rounds on the internet and left users puzzled. The picture was titled “Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Cat in the Kitchen in 5 Seconds?” and at first glance, seemed impossible to find the answer within such a short period of time.

The optical illusion puzzle, shared by AngelsMama16/Lou, looks like the perfect set-up for a homely kitchen. On closer look, however, there is an assortment of the usual kitchen utensils and accessories. The counter did seem a tad messy with pans and pots lying all over the surface. The hidden cat is exactly in this spot and completely invisible to the naked eye unless you look very closely. The creator of the puzzle challenged netizens to find the silhouette of her pet cat in the kitchen, in no more than 5 seconds.

Here is the image:

Well, did you put your best analytical skills to practice and look for the cat? If not, don’t fret. We have the solution right here with us.

Ensure that you look at all the dark corners of the kitchen to see if the kitty was hiding somewhere in a cosy spot. Cats usually love cool and dark areas where they can play and relax. It is quite difficult to spot a cat in this picture in less than 5 minutes, but a sharp, analytical mind will be able to do it even sooner. As such, can you take a look at the sharp left-hand side of the picture?

Perched atop a microwave oven, the cat was seen hiding. Were you able to find it?

