Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Hedgehog in Less Than 15 Seconds?

A new brain teaser on the internet is sure to put your observation skills to the test. This challenge, created by the Celtic Titles, can determine if your brain is sharp within 10-15 seconds. It’s a tough puzzle featuring vivid colours including green, brown, and a bit of stone shade to help disguise an animal. Hiding in the picture of wilderness is a hedgehog which the Celtic Titles named Henry. The Director of the company, Doug Wilson, while talking about the brainteaser shared that the company mainly focuses on the preservation and protection of wildlife.

The puzzle was dedicated to one of the projects that included creating a hedgehog hospital for all the spikey creatures to support them in recovering from any illness and injury. The Director revealed that the name of the puzzle is ‘Spot the Hedgehog challenge’ to give a funny yet entertaining twist to the project.

He said, “Everything we do here at Celtic Titles is centered around preserving and protecting wildlife in any way we can. One of our most recent projects was creating a hedgehog hospital for our spikey friends to help them recover from illness or injury, so we thought – why not have some fun and create a ‘Spot the Hedgehog challenge!’” While talking about the character of the spikey creature, the director added that Henry, their Western European hedgehog is a tad bit shy. Hence, the puzzle was created such that it become quite difficult for netizens to spot him instantly.

However, among the people at Celtic Titles HQ, the fastest time that a person took to spot the animal was around 7 seconds, the director revealed. Wilson continued that even if a person can locate the animal within 10-15 seconds, it means that they have good observational skills. Take a look at the brainteaser below:

Were you able to spot the Hedgehog within 10-15 seconds or beat the 7-second record set by the Celtic Titles?

Is the image tricking your brain? If you were able to complete the challenge, then you must have a sharp brain. However, if you were unable to spot the animal amidst the tons of neutral shade, let us help you. Hint: It is not on the left side of the image.

If you look closely, the animal is seen hiding at the extreme right side of the image.

Did you enjoy the challenge?

