Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Lion in This Serene Landscape Photo?

Optical illusions have been confounding us in recent years. Recently many such mind-boogling optical illusions are surfacing online. These can be in different forms, from numeric puzzles to pictorial representations. Optical illusions do tell us about our personality and sometimes, our IQ. These illusions also take a quick test of our brain by checking our concentration and observation skills. An optical illusion is now making buzz over the internet. This time, it is about whether you can spot a hidden lion within five seconds in this beautiful serene picture.

The amazing snap is actually clicked by a photographer named Mark Drysdale while he was driving through the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania. In the landscape click, it shows beautiful clouds scattered in the blue sky and green wide ground with mountain-like rocks. But the photo has a hidden alpha male lion waiting patiently to hunt down his food. Can you spot the lion anywhere in the photo without looking at the answer first?

Here is the image:

This illusion is not a cakewalk to solve, some might spot the king of the forest but many might get confused. Before looking for the answer, here is a hint. Take a look at the photo again and observe it from the perspective of the lion, where will he be sitting and monitoring the passing animals for his prey.

If you still are having trouble finding the lion, let us help you. In the photo, the lion is hunting for his food. Observe closely or zoom in on the huge grey rocks in front of the trees. You may see a lion resting on the rock and also has two other female lions. And if you have still not able to find a small red circle that has been marked around the animal.

Amusing right? if you have found the lion before looking for the answer, you do have good observation skills.

