Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Odd Animal Out in This Picture?

Optical illusions have the power to help us break from mundane life and engage in something interesting. These mind-bending games only entertain us but also tests our observation skills altogether. These illusions can be in various types, they can be physical, pictorial depiction or numeric. They not only test our IQ but also sharpen our concentration level. Optical illusions are a never-ending trend, and a new picture has been making buzz over the internet. This time can you find the odd animal in this picture?

The viral snippet shows the illustration of n number of cats placed in a heart shape. The cats are illustrated doing different activities. Either they can be seen sleeping, sitting, standing or in any other activity. Sometimes illusion can be in the form of puzzles or riddles. Many of you can easily locate the odd animal but several may find it challenging.

Look at the image here:

While you solve the puzzle, the illustration can trick you to provide a thorough examination of the mind and eyes. In this complex pictorial depiction, some of you may have found the odd animal but many of you are still struggling to spot the odd animal.

No need to use a magnifying glass, we will help you to find the solution to this tricky optical illusion. But first let us give a hint if you can locate it without reading the answer, keenly observe on the left side of the photo you may see the odd animal.

Now many of you may have found the answer but for those who couldn’t find it, look closely at the top of the heart on the left side, you can see an unusual creature among the cats. The odd animal has been marked with a red circle to be more specific about the position.

