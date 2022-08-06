Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Real Owl In 5 Seconds?

Optical illusions are a great way to trick our brains and an excellent exercise to boost our memory skills. It is a game of perception and how keenly one can observe the thin line of difference between fiction and fact. There are several puzzles on the internet which help in sharpening the mind and some even define our personality traits. Although some optical illusions might frustrate you in the beginning, you’ll be amazed once you are able to finally solve the puzzle.

One such optical illusion has left netizens baffled as they glued their eyes on the screen, trying to point out the visual contortion.

The picture that is now doing the rounds on the Internet portrays a group of plush toy owls of various shapes, sizes, and colours arranged orderly on two shelves. However, adding a twist to the picture, there lies a real owl, hiding in plain sight among the other plush toys. The real challenge is to find out the actual owl within 5 seconds.

This optical illusion has left the Internet baffled as they struggle to find the real-life owl in the picture. If a person is successful in finding out the owl within the stipulated time, they win the game, while the others would have to sharpen their observing skills. So, were you able to find it out?

If you look at the picture closely, you will find that the real-life owl is sitting in the first row itself. On a more keener observation, you can even spot the striking difference between the original owl with the other owl-like plush toys, with the colour of the skin, the fur, and the eyes, which is slightly different.

Solving such optical illusions enable the mind to work faster and helps you in honing your sense of perception. This tricky optical illusion has gone viral on social media as people are trying their best to spot the odd one out.

