Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Tiger Crouched Among Cows in 5 Seconds?

Puzzles and optical illusions on the internet are widely searched. They tickle our minds and entertain us with fun questions that give us a sense of achievement when we are able to successfully solve the question. No wonder they are loved by netizens all over who look forward to stimulating their senses with a new puzzle hoping for a tricky one that will surprise them. Studies have also shown that ‘solving’ puzzles offer special lessons and benefits.

So sharpen your visual skills for this one, as you have to spot a tiger hidden in a herd of cows in just 5 seconds! Stay true to the rules, and don’t be disheartened if you’re not able to spot the animal. Try your best to save the cows from predators that can pounce upon the herd anytime.

Were you able to find the tiger? If you’re still scratching your head, then we have a hint for you. Try looking towards the right side of the image.

Some people might have spotted the beast even before time was up. Kudos to your observational skills and the ability to spot minute elements. The tiger was located in the extreme right of the picture, and only its face is visible which was directed towards the herd.

Those who took some time to solve the puzzle, worry not! You’ll get better with time and regular practice will make you perfect.

Meanwhile, we bring to you one more puzzle that requires you to observe carefully to spot the thief in this Halloween party optical illusion. Note: You have only 7 seconds to find out the thief.

While many must be thinking that the thief in this picture is the one who is dressed as him, the party contains a real thief and not the costume one. Observe carefully and you’ll spot the thief who is trying to steal from the Ninja’s pant pocket.

