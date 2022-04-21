Optical Illusion ‘Crocs and Socks’ Makes a Comeback to Confuse the Internet

The trend of optical illusion isn’t dying anytime soon. In the last few weeks, several optical illusion images and videos have left people scratching their heads. Now, an old crocs and socks illusion has made a comeback on the Internet, sparking a debate about the colour of the footwear. The optical illusion was created by professors Pascal Wallisch and Michael Karlovich in 2021. It is similar to the infamous black and blue or white and gold dress optical illusion – which got popular back in 2015.

Wallisch and Karlovich created a short video, wherein they asked viewers to guess the colour of the Crocs they were viewing on their screens. The clip begins with two images of an individual wearing Crocs. While one of them is pink, the other one appears to be green, and both are paired with beige socks. In the next slide, the creators flashes a green light on one pair, which makes the crocs appear to turn a shade of grey, while the socks turn green. The duo then asked their viewers to guess the colour of the socks out of four images – pink, green, gold or grey?

“What is going on here? Under green lights, pink objects look grey and white objects look green. ,” said Wallisch and Karlovich, mentioning that the illusion demonstrates the role of beliefs in colour perception.

Watch Video:

The majority of people assumed that they were looking at green Crocs. But the professors opined that they were actually looking at the pink pair of rubbery shoes. Wallisch and Karlovich stated a small number of netizens guessed the correct colour as they were able to ‘look past appearances’ or think outside the box.

The duo explained that under normal lighting conditions, everyone will see the crocs pink. But when the green light is flashed, the majority of people will see the same crocs grey. However, some people, who believe that the socks are white, even though they appear green — are able to look past appearances. This section of people, the professors said, view Crocs as pink, just like they did under regular light.

What do you see?

