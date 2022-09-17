Optical Illusion: Find Hidden Santa Claus With The Heaviest Sack in This Image

An optical illusion image is making the rounds on the internet, but ideally, it should have arrived in Winter. Wondering why? Because, this optical illusion image is all about Santa Claus. Yeah, this optical illusion has around 165 Santa Claus pictures with sacks full of money. Your task is to find Santa having the heaviest sack. The heaviest sack means more money. This means you need to find a rich Santa Claus.

You might be thinking, we have taken many optical illusion tasks like this and have won because of our eagle eyes. Right? But, the real twist is still awaiting. The twist is, you need to find a rich Santa Claus within 15 seconds. Now tell me, will you accept the challenge? Now let’s move further. In a frame of red, brown, and green colours, you need to find a rich Santa. Are you ready? Start searching for the rich Santa Claus. Check the first column and then the rows. It might help. Please don’t forget the time and don’t do a Google search. It’s a fresh optical illusion, even if you did, nothing will appear on your search result.’

Look at the centre, right, left and diagonally almost in every direction possible. After all, treasures are not found without any hard work. Keep looking, you might find. Wait. 15 seconds are over. No cheating now. If you have found the one then no doubt you are smart and have eagle eyes. In case you don’t then I reveal it to you.

Look for Santa from down. Observe the last 3rd column and find. Try to locate Santa more in the last 5 Santa Clauses in the 3rd column. Yes! You finally found it.

