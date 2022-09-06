Optical Illusion: Find The Hidden Elephant in Vintage Sketch Of Circus Master in 10 Seconds

Optical illusions are a trend because they conceal elements in a photo, video or an object so well that despite being in front of your eyes, it takes you a while to spot the difference. An optical illusion is a shape-shifting image of an object or person or picture that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Optical illusion in form of pictures is also part of the field of psychoanalysis as they also speak about how you perceive things. However, these illusions do not always talk about your personality but also test your IQ. One such illustration of a circus master with a hidden image of an elephant is making buzz on the internet.

Here is the image:

The vintage sketch shows a circus master carrying a hat, sword and trumpet in his hands while he headed toward the circus. But can spot the elephant’s face in the picture? It is being said that people who can find the elephant within 10 seconds show signs of high intelligence.

Many of you may have found the hidden elephant inside the circus master’s sketch. If not then let us help you out. It is tricky but also easier to spot. If you observe closely the sketch and focus on the circus master, you may notice a torn hole in the shape of an eye on his coat. The tail of the coat is the trunk of the elephant and the sword has been depicted as the tusk of the elephant. While the shoulder and the hat are sketched as the ears of the elephant.

This interesting optical illusion can be a good exercise for your mind and also a nice way to pass your leisure time. Were you able to solve the optical illusion within 10 seconds? Tell us in the comments section.

