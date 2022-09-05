Optical Illusion: Find The Odd-One Out From These Similar-Looking Horses in 15 Seconds

We often come across many interesting puzzles, riddles or pictures while browsing the internet. Some are easy to solve while some leave us utterly confused. These riddles make our braina ctive and sharp. It not only speaks about us but also keeps a check on our IQ in terms of numeric or logical reasoning. These riddles make you think out of the box. One such riddle which is making rounds on the internet is about three similar-looking horses.

One of them is slightly different from the other two horses. One needs to answer the puzzle within 15 seconds. Most people are finding it difficult to spot the difference between the horses. Even if they do, finding it within the time limit is becoming a task for them.

Here is the image:

The brain teaser picture shared shows three horses standing in the same positions but the difference is a minute detail. At first, you might not notice the odd horse but after a few seconds, you might see the first has a slight difference from the rest of the two. If you closely observe the features, you will see the hooves of the first horse is a bit different from the rest.

The hooves of the first horse are a little thick than the others. The other two horses have thin lines on the hooves. If you still find it a little difficult to understand, it has been marked in a red circle.

Some brain teasers are just a simple test for your logical reasoning skills. You can also send these puzzles to your friend and family to test their IQ and ask them to finish the task within 15 seconds.

