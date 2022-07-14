Optical Illusion: Find The Penguin In A Sea Of Birds In 50 Seconds

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your mind. New optical illusion images are being created every day, some tougher than others. In this optical illusion, you have to find a penguin in a picture filled with similar-looking birds.

The birds, which can be identified as toucans, can be seen in funny looks. While some are wearing sunglasses or baseball caps many are even wearing collared t-shirts. As the optical illusion image is making rounds on the internet, many users are having a tough time spotting the penguin in this picture.

Gergely Dudas, also known as Dudolf, is a Hungarian artist who has created the perplexing image. His artworks push viewers to look hard at a picture to locate anything that doesn’t quite fit into the frame.

The toucans in this optical illusion have white faces and grey bodies. The concealing penguin, on the other hand, has a grey face and a white belly.

If it is still not visible, here is a hint. The solution may be found in the beaks. There is a significant difference between the beaks of penguins and toucans.

If you are still unable to find the answer, let us help you with the answer. Look towards the middle right side of the picture. There is a different-looking black-on-white bird with little eyes. Hope you can spot the penguin now.

This is not the first time that an optical illusion image has left the netizens scratching their heads. A similar optical illusion image surfaced recently on the internet, where the task was to find the hidden panda in a picture filled with snowmen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.