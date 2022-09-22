Optical Illusion: Find Two Faces Concealed in This Image; You Have 11 Seconds

Nothing delights netizens more than a good optical illusion. People have to wreck their brains to find the right answers and more often than not they have to do it in a limited time. A similar optical illusion is going viral on social media. In this optical illusion, you need to find two faces in 11 seconds.

The first glance reveals only a lady and flowerpots. It feels like an impossible task to crack this illusion. However, patience and powerful observational skills can decode any illusion. Some might have solved this illusion by now. For those who couldn’t find the solution to the illusion, here is a hint. These two faces are of women. This hint is sufficient enough to decode this interesting optical illusion.

For people who can’t crack the illusion even after this hint, here is a solution. Both faces are on the opposite side of the larger flower vase. To check these faces, you have to observe them very closely. You can also observe a plant twig, which serves as the hair for a woman’s face. Another woman’s face can also be found like this.

A similar optical illusion was shared some time ago. In that picture, users had to find the faces of four women. This was one of the most difficult optical illusions as only 2% could do it. The creator, Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak, had interwoven four faces very cleverly.

Oleg wrote on her website that it would be easy to decipher the first three faces but difficult to find the fourth.

