Optical Illusion: Help This Boy Find his Missing Shoe in Messy Room

The internet has an insatiable appetite for riddles, puzzles or even optical illusions. It takes time to figure out the different elements and solving a mind-bending optical illusion is never an easy task. An optical illusion, riddle, or puzzle not only tests our brains but also our observation skills. These optical illusions can be in any form — physical, pictorial depiction or 3D. Recently, a new optical illusion has surfaced on the internet.

The viral pictures about whether you can spot the kid’s lost show in his messy room. In the photo, a boy can be seen sitting on his bed with his left leg up in the sky with just his white socks on with a missing shoe. The child has his right shoe on. The room is quite chaotic, with his toys and clothes scattered everywhere. But can you find the missing shoe in the room?

Here take a look:

If you already have, then you have a great concentration level and observation skills. But if you haven’t yet then don’t dishearten yourself, let’s give you a hint before telling you the exact spot of the missing shoe. Look closely towards the side cupboard you might find the shoe.

Many of you may have found the missing shoe after the given hint but if not then let’s see the exact location. If you keenly observe the between the right-hand side of the side cupboard and the toy basket you may see a blue and green shoe stuck in the middle of them. If you still have a little difficulty then it is marked in a red circle.

Interesting right? You can enjoy this optical illusion with your friends and family. To make it more interesting add a timing of 10 seconds to create pressure in one’s mind.

