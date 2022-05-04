Optical Illusion: How Many Faces Can You Spot Here? There Are as Many as 13

Besides solving puzzles, mind games, and Sudoku, optical illusions can be a way for you to throw a challenge to your brain. These are some strategically designed images or paintings that tend to send people into a tizzy as they struggle to decode them.

One such optical illusion, wherein the painting contains a lot more than one can spot, has surfaced on the Internet. Created by Bev Doolittle, this optical illusion is popularly known as ‘The Forest Has Eyes’. If one believes that he has a meticulous approach toward things and has the eye of a falcon, this illusion below can serve as a quick reality check.

At first glance, one observes several elements such as the rocks, trees, and two horse riders in mountainous terrain. The ones who like to go into detail might also notice some faces on the rocks. Most people are initially able to spot 4 faces in the frame.

However, before you get filled with joy after spotting the faces and assuming that you have a sharp brain, let me tell you that it has 13 such faces.

According to experts, these 4 faces are more visible than the other hidden faces due to their position in the picture. People tend to spot bigger elements in the centre before the ones, smaller and located on the side.

After fixing your eyes on the four faces successfully, you can spot two more faces by looking closer. The rocks on the right side have two faces with one significantly bigger, while the other a bit narrow, placed closer to the centre.

Moving ahead, the painting features four faces that are carefully carved in the trees in the background. Start looking for the faces from the left-most tree and then move to the right. To make it easier, find features like the nose and eyes and you will automatically see the bigger picture.

Now, it is time for the remaining three faces and they are a bit tough to spot. These three faces are intertwined. But, you can still spot them if you look the right way and with the required technique. While one is placed behind the white tree, the other two are on the left side.

