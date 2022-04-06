Optical Illusion of Six Women With Five Pairs of Legs Puzzles All

A photo shared on social media platform Reddit shows six women but only five pairs of legs are visible. This optical illusion has left the users baffled. In the photo, five women are sitting on a sofa in a bar. One woman is sitting on the right arm of the couch. From a close look of the photo it appears that the legs of the third woman from the left are missing.

This has left the users on Reddit surprised as many are trying to find an explanation for this. One user wrote, “The second girl’s legs are behind the first girl’s legs. I think.” Another user wrote, “It’s the girl who is the second from the left whose legs are hard to find because they are hidden behind the girl on the far left. Her pants are the same colour and almost blend. You can see the difference where there is a bit of skin showing above the boot."

Advertisement

“The two girls on the left are wearing black jeans. If you look closely you can see that the leg is too big to be just one girl’s leg. Look hard enough that you’ll see the tone change in the black jeans", commented a third user. “This is correct, if you could see the shoes the illusion would break. You can see the second girl from the left’s legs under the far left girl’s," suggested another Redditor.

“The middle girl’s legs are the first set of blue jeans on the left. The first two girls on the left side are both wearing black pants and their legs are blending in with each other, also the girl with the dark blue top has her legs mostly obscured," read another comment.

However, no one was able to come up with the exact explanation of the mystery behind the missing pair of legs in the photo.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.