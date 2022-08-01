Optical Illusion Showing Woman With Three Legs Has Netizens Flustered

A bizarre image, which passes off as quite a mind-bending optical illusion, shows a woman sitting at an airport who appears to have three legs. One would have to gaze intently for quite some time before actually figuring out what is going on.

Optical illusions are either developed to serve some psychological purposes or get formed by chance and this image showing a woman with three legs is the result of pure coincidence and placement of subjects in the image.



The woman is sitting with another person on the chair who has the same-coloured jeans and the same shoes. The image is clicked from an angle that hides the person sitting beside her. The woman is sitting with her legs crossed while her companion is sitting with both legs on the ground. One of the legs is perfectly aligned with those of the woman to create the optical illusion.

As per The Sun’s report, the image first surfaced on the internet through an Imgur user who, sharing the image, in the caption, wrote, “Legit had to stare at this pic for a full minute before my brain told me what was going on.”

Since being shared, the image has racked up thousands of views. Netizens registered their reaction in abundance in the comment section. “Still trying to figure it out,” said one user. “I finally got it. After two years I JUST got it,” exclaimed another. One user wrote, “After you see it, you cannot see it wrong again.”

A similar image that went viral earlier this year equally baffled netizens. The picture showed a woman sitting on a mattress in a cross-legged position and it appeared as though she had three legs. Upon closer inspection, one could see how the pot she held merged with her legs to birth the optical illusion.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here