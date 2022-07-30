Optical Illusion: Spot the Butterfly Among Flowers; You Got 10 Seconds

There are a lot of optical illusions on the internet that make our brains spin. A similar brain-spinning illusion went viral recently. In the picture, a butterfly needs to be located among flowers. This task is like finding a needle in a haystack. Another interesting twist to this illusion is that the butterfly needs to be found within 10 seconds.

Some hints can prove to be useful in finding the butterfly. First, the image should be looked at from top to bottom for variations. A bit of careful observation will help you find what you are looking for. There are two more hints. The butterfly has blended with leaves and is green in colour. Its shape is also different from the leaves.



With these signs, it is extremely easy to decipher the location of the butterfly.

A similar optical illusion in which users had to find a butterfly in a pile of leaves went viral a while ago. This optical illusion was extremely tough to crack and less than 1% of users could decipher it. This illusion was shared by a Youtube channel saying “There’s a rare kind of butterfly in the botanical garden. Will you be the first to find it?” If anyone could solve this illusion in less than five seconds, they are termed brain teaser buffs.

In the photograph, there are a lot of brown and orange maple leaves. In such a large pile of leaves, it is extremely difficult to find the butterfly. The butterfly has blended with the leaves due to its colour. More careful observation reveals that the butterfly is in the right corner.

