Optical Illusion: The Animal You See First Determines Your Personality

Optical illusions can offer interesting insights into the way we think. These optical illusions are instrumental in revealing a lot about our personality. A sketch drawn on a black sheet, which upon a closer look reveals two animals, is doing the rounds on the Internet. The animal you see first tells you a lot about your personality.

Some have been able to see a duck, while the rest saw a rabbit in this image. In some cases, many were also able to see both the animals. According to the research, if someone can switch between the image of a duck and a rabbit, their brain works faster.

Research also points out that if someone can do this at a quicker speed, they are creative in approach. Those who can see both animals have top-notch creative abilities. Many could see the duck but found searching for a rabbit a cumbersome task.

Advertisement

This rabbit duck optical illusion was published in Fliegende Blätter, a German magazine. This was published in 1982. Within a short time after publishing, this illusion got famous. It was used by many psychologists for research purposes.

American psychologist Joseph Jastrow 1899 used the illusion to demonstrate what people are watching depending on their emotional state and surroundings. Joseph had a belief that the processing of images was connected to how people interpret the world.

Interestingly, people saw rabbits during the Easter time while in October month, they saw a duck. After being used by Joseph, it was used by Ludwig Wittgenstein. Ludwig used this illusion in his philosophical investigations to describe different ways of seeing.

The illusion had also been used for 2011 research published in the British Journal of Psychology. The results of this study provided some really interesting insights. According to this study, people who switch between rabbit and duck fastest can also find three more uses for everyday objects.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.