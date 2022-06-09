Optical Illusion: There Are Two Tigers Here And We Bet You Can't Spot Both

An optical illusion image having two tigers — reportedly solved by only 1% of people — has left many others scratching their heads. The reason? They can’t spot the second feline in the puzzle.

Where is the second Tiger?

According to the report in The Sun, two tigers are hidden in this picture. The first tiger can be seen easily in the jungle scene. If you start looking for another tiger, you will spend hours because it is not just a game of eyes but a game of common sense. The second tiger is not a big cat but the word Tiger.

Looking for a clue? Pay close attention to the tiger, and you will see the text hidden in the black stripes across the tiger’s stomach and down one of its back legs.

This is called brain curdling. Back in the year 2017, scientists Kim Ransley and Alex Holcombe said that the illusion of the eyes shows that we are not directly connected with reality.

These things are beneficial for researchers who work on the mysterious functioning of the brain. It is the coordination between the eyes and the brain, which also tells a lot about your brain and thinking work.

