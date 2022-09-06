Optical Illusion: There's a Rhino in This Image of Elephants. Can You Spot it?

Who doesn’t love to solve brain teasers, puzzles or riddles? It can be in any form be it numeric or illustrative. The most intriguing part of these riddles and pictorial depictions are the answers. We often come across such puzzles online. These are also brain teasers that not only check our IQ but also sharpen the thinking process. They are also an exercise for the mind and improve concentration level. The reason we are discussing this is because, recently, a brain teaser started trending on social media and it challenges you to spot the rhino in the herd of elephants.

In the photo, a herd of elephants is playing with a ball but if you observe closely you may spot the rhino within seconds. Many of you might have found the rhino but some might still have a little difficulty spotting it.

Solution:

If you are still trying to figure out the location of the rhino, let us help you to find it. If you closely observe the picture you might see the herd of elephants have the same colour. If you look towards the upper right side of the image, you might spot the rhino standing near the stone. If you take a second and look near the stone you might think those are elephants’ tusks but those are the horns of the rhinoceros.

You will most probably get confused the first time whether it is a trunk of an elephant or the face of a rhino. You may also notice the ears, they are tiny compared with elephants’ big flap ears. If you still find it a little difficult to understand, it has been marked in a black circle.

Some brain teasers are just a simple test for your observational skills. You can also send this puzzle to your friend and family to test their concentration skill and ask them to finish the task within 10 seconds.

