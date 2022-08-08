Optical Illusion: This Viral Image With ‘Invisible’ Bicycle Wheel Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Internet is a place with a plethora of interesting puzzles, pictures and videos. Some of which often leave netizens scratching their heads. One such similar case has come to light, featuring a picture of a bicycle with an ‘invisible’ wheel. Brainteaser buffs are losing their minds over the viral photograph that shows the bicycle standing upright “without the front tyre”. You must be thinking that the picture may have been clicked while the cycle was being taken for repair. Well, that’s not the case.

Warning: Spoiler Alert

Posted to Reddit last week, the picture depicts the mountain bike standing upright in the mud on its back tire with “no front tire” in sight. Wondering how? The bike’s front is not missing, in fact, the front wheel is intact in the place it should be. We recommend you see the picture again carefully and notice the tyre covered with mud. The wheel is caked in mud so well that it blends perfectly with the muddy background, leaving netizens baffled.

Finding it funny, one Reddit user commented on the post, “Invisible tire. If you ride it, you’ll look like you are just floating with a bike frame (on certain angles only).”

A flustered puzzler said, “IDK why I was searching for 2 front tires,” while a third one wrote, “There are no tires.”

Upon closer introspection, one of the social media users commented, “Just under the forks, where the top of the tores are, there are two parallel (ish) lines where the mud isn’t caked on the tires. That’s how I figured it out.”

The post also prompted some users to narrate their experiences. “As a cyclist, its mostly confusing to me that the tires are well caked, but there is none on the downtube or frame bag straps. That is magical mud….because everytime my tires look like that….several other areas do as well,” mentioned an avid social media user.

The now-viral post has garnered hundreds of upvotes since being shared online.

