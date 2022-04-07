Optical Illusion: What You See Reveals Your Personality, Relationship Secret

A mind-bending optical illusion shared by The Bright Channel on Tiktok claims to reveal a lot about your personality and your relationship. This optical illusion features an image of the core of an apple. However, if you look at it closely, you also see the profiles of two people facing each other. There is a voiceover with the image explaining the meaning of seeing the leftover apple first or spotting the profile pictures.

If you are one among those who saw a leftover apple first, you are pretty happy with your life. You accept things the way they are.

You can always rely on the people you consider close, and you also know that they will always help you. It also means that you are always in a good mood, and you pass on your positive vibes to others.

If you saw the second picture, hidden behind the apple, which shows two profile pictures facing each other, it means that your relationship is the utmost priority for you. It also suggests that you might be going through a time of uncertainty with someone special to you. If you are going through a period of uncertainty with your special someone, do not hold it all in your heart, sit down with them and discuss. Things will surely get better if you discuss it with them.

Tiktok users were also divided about what they saw first, some claimed that they saw the leftover apple while others spotted the profiles first.

The illusion is a version of the popular Rubin’s Vase illusion, which was developed by Danish psychologist Edgar Rubin in approximately 1915.

In the Rubin Vase illusion, the centre image was a vase core, while there were two profiles on each side.

