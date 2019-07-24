'Orange is the New Black' Cast Say Goodbye in New Video, Fans Can't Keep Calm

The makers of the hit television show Orange Is The New Black took to Twitter to share a new clip where the actors of the series shared their goodbyes before the show concludes for the final season and Twitter cannot keep calm.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the official handle of Orange Is The New Black posted a video with the caption, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later. #OrangeForever."

It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later. 😢 #OrangeForever pic.twitter.com/2piV2oZkVG — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) July 23, 2019

In the video, Laura Prepon can be heard saying, "Orange has become this really great voice for people," adding, "It's so wonderful to be a part of."

The series, which originally followed Taylor Schilling's character Piper Chapman during her time in prison, went on to expand and focus on the other inmates, will see the final season premiering on July 26.

Soon after the short video was published, a number of fans took to social media to share their sentiments.

Here's what they shared:

I'm weeping in a way that isn't cute, grown-up weeping https://t.co/ceKybwyWY7 — Ecem (@Ecem_Hc) July 23, 2019

I can’t believe this is the last season. I’m wholeheartedly going to miss you. Thank you for speaking to all the lgbtq+ community and empowering us❤️ — sofi is so baby (@friencls) July 23, 2019

This show was the reason I felt seen for the first time in my life, the past 7 yrs have been an amazing journey, I’m gonna be emotional on Friday when it comes to a conclusion but I won’t be saying Goodbye as I’ll always have this and the friendships I made from it #OrangeForever — 🍊LikeAVause🍊 #OrangeForever (@LikeAVause) July 23, 2019

you've given me 7 years worth of memories and caused me a lifetime worth of friendships, thank you oitnb 😢❤ https://t.co/g0QpVKmeIV — rachel (@jcapsvause) July 23, 2019

It was an amazing show, you are a family, and we as fans are also part of that family. Thank you for each season, for all the emotions, for being part of our lives. #OrangeForever #OITNB photo: me feeling part of the show ♥ @OITNB @TaySchilling @UzoAduba @LauraPrepon ♥ thanks pic.twitter.com/GNe543IC33 — Bea (@bealemusr) July 23, 2019

Notably, the video features the final moments of many of the cast and crew of the show. A groundbreaking series in many aspects it was one of Netflix's original shows and one of the first LGBTQ storylines explored on Netflix. In fact, Laverne Cox became the first out trans person to be nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show.