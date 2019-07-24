Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Orange is the New Black' Cast Say Goodbye in New Video, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Notably, the video features the final moments of many of the cast and crew of the show.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Orange is the New Black' Cast Say Goodbye in New Video, Fans Can't Keep Calm
Notably, the video features the final moments of many of the cast and crew of the show.
Loading...

The makers of the hit television show Orange Is The New Black took to Twitter to share a new clip where the actors of the series shared their goodbyes before the show concludes for the final season and Twitter cannot keep calm.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the official handle of Orange Is The New Black posted a video with the caption, "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later. #OrangeForever."

In the video, Laura Prepon can be heard saying, "Orange has become this really great voice for people," adding, "It's so wonderful to be a part of."

The series, which originally followed Taylor Schilling's character Piper Chapman during her time in prison, went on to expand and focus on the other inmates, will see the final season premiering on July 26.

Soon after the short video was published, a number of fans took to social media to share their sentiments.

Here's what they shared:

Notably, the video features the final moments of many of the cast and crew of the show. A groundbreaking series in many aspects it was one of Netflix's original shows and one of the first LGBTQ storylines explored on Netflix. In fact, Laverne Cox became the first out trans person to be nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram