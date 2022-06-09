Orangutan Grabs Zoo Visitor Through Cage in Indonesia, Chilling Video Goes Viral

Watching animals caged at the zoo may not be the best way to interact with them. A recent video from Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia is showing us how that might be true. The video, doing the rounds on the social media platforms, shows an Orangutan grabbing hold of a man’s T-shirt when he reached out his hands to it. The ape turned violent and swiftly pulled him towards the cage by holding his T-shirt.

The orangutan had quite a strong grip and when the man tried to let go of his t-shirt, the ape caught on to his leg. The orangutan pulled the man even closer as it grabbed one of his legs with the help of its long arms. The petrified visitor was helped by an onlooker who tried to free him from the violent ape. The altercation between the orangutan and the man lasted for a few more seconds. While the visitor was being helped by another man, the ape was quite strong and wanted to pull him inside the cage. However, after a few seconds, the man was able to free himself from the orangutan’s strong grip. The video was shared on Twitter on Tuesday and has been viewed over 21 million times.

Reacting to the video one of the users commented, “Poor orangutan should not be locked up in a small cage-like that. He may have been begging for help to get out. But no one thought of helping him, only hitting and kicking him.”

The man has been identified as Hasan Arifin, who was uninjured after the shocking exchange. Following the incident, the Kasang Kulim Zoo manager has apologised via a video on social media. In its recent Instagram post, the zoo authorities said that Arifin broke the zoo’s safety protocol by going beyond the security barrier in an attempt to get a video of the animal.

“Clarification from @ipin_chill with the Kasang Kulim zoo on the video that has been widely circulated on social media, it is very unfortunate what happened. We, from the Kasang Kulim zoo, apologise and hope this doesn’t happen again.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

