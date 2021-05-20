Watch: Viral Video Shows Orca Jumping 15 Feet Into the Air During Bottlenose Dolphin Hunt

The Orcas or killer sharks definitely scare swimmers with their fins as they hunt for their prey. However, a recent video captured by a group of divers on a boat shows how these marine animals can impress their audience as it hunts for food underwater.

Miguel Cuevas of Cabo Pulmo Divers posted a video on his Instagram handle earlier this week that showed a group of boaters witnessing an orca jumping 15 feet off the surface of sea as it attacked a bottlenose dolphin. The incident took place in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez on Sunday. In the video, the group of boaters can be seen expressing their astonished reaction after the balck and white Orca leapt out of sea chasing a bottlenose dolphin.

Cuevas told For The Win Outdoors website that he counted at least ten orcas, all of them were females. He further said that the pod of predators were engaged in chasing their prey for several hours, however the group of killer sharks was successful in killing just one prey. Cuevas said that the approximate height of the leap that was recorded on camera could have been four to five meters.

The incident was also recorded by a Marine Biologist and Scuba Instructor Afelandra Glez. Cibrián, who shared the video on her Instagram handle. Captioning the glorious moment, Cibran wrote that orcas should always be free to jump out of the water and follow their natural instincts. She further mentioned that the marine animals do not deserve to be used for the entertainment of humans and be kept in captivity.

Killer whales are known to prey largely on marine animals which are found in abundance in the gulf. Orcas are unique marine mammals who are defined by their smart and social nature. They also make a vivid variety of communicative sounds, and each pod has its own distinctive noises that its members recognize even at a distance.

