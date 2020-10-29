'Order of Password': Mumbai Police Use Harry Potter Meme to Aware People about Cyber Security

Mumbai Police is way ahead of all other police departments when it comes to sharing a message through all-time favourite content. In its latest post, the police department has shared a still from the film Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix for sensitising people about cyber security.

In the snippet that the Mumbai Police has shared, they have replaced the word ‘Pheonix’ with ‘Password’. The idea behind the post is to make people aware about the importance of strong passwords. It is important to note that securing an account with a strong password and changing the password on regular intervals are two key factors that can keep your account safe from miscreants.

Captioning the tweet, the department said, “Let the order of your password be 'riddikulus.' Don't let anyone 'manage mischief' on your accounts. Use strong passwords and change them at regular intervals. #CyberSecurity.”

As expected, Harry Potter fans could not keep calm and were unable to control excitement, many of them have commented on how they relate to it. A person wrote how one of the lead characters of the series, Ron Weasley, too, reacted to the post. She wrote, “As Ronald Weasley would say, “this is bloody brilliant!”

Another person lauded the creativity of the police department as she wrote, “Just when I thought you guys couldn't get cooler. Social media game on point”.

Take a look at some other reactions to the post:

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter film series stars three main lead characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. The Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix is based on the novel of the same name which has been written by JK Rowling. The 2007 film was directed by David Yates. This was the fifth instalment of both the book and the movie. The movies revolved around Harry Potter's fifth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The film is the sequel to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.