Oreo Ice Cream with Samosa? Bizarre Food Combination Leaves Twitter in Two Minds

(Image credit: Twitter/ @boybawarchi)

As soon as the post went viral, people couldn't keep their calm and Twitter wanted the person to be 'banned from the kitchen'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
Quarantine has been all about people's exploring their creative culinary skills, but at times you might want to shout out loud: There's a limit to it! Because certainly not all recipes messes your favourite desi snack this bad.

Adding to the list of bizarre food combination this time we present to you, 'Oreo-ice cream samosa'. Already cringing? Brace yourself because this feeling only gets worse with the visuals of it.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user shared images of oreo- ice cream spread on the stuffings of a samosa, broken into two halves. He says, "Oreo ice cream samosa anyone? "

While many expressed their disappointment at this, surprisingly many even felt that this might taste good. Not to say, but 'don't judge a samosa by its cover'!

This isn't the first time when social media has surprised us with such absurd food combinations. Earlier, it was idli chai, gulab jamun pav and of course sweetened Maggi in condensed milk and what not!

Loading