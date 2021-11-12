'Oreo Pakoda' is Proof the Bizzare Food Combo Trend has Gone Too Far

Internet is filled with bizarre food combinations. And, it seems that the list of such combos will never end. Why do we think so, you ask? Because we have a new combination on the list. After ‘Chocolate Biriyani’ and ‘Butter Chicken Golgappa’, ‘Rasgulla Chaat and Egg popcorn, now ‘Oreo Pakode’ has left everyone shocked. Week after week, social media gets flooded with a new weird dish that leaves us nauseous, to say the least. The bizarre recipe of Oreo Pakode involves a packet of Oreo biscuits and besan. A Twitter user Raman has shared the cooking video of Oreo Pakode, which has been selling at Rs 30 for 100g in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the video, a food blogger shows how a man working at a street food joint is preparing Oreo Pakode. The way of making this bizarre pakode is the same as other pakodes. The man opens the packet of Oreo biscuits and dips them into a paste of besan after which he drops them into hot oil and fry them. After five minutes, he takes them out and serves ‘Oreo Pakode’ to his customers with green chutney.

Even though the food blogger shown in the video loved this bizarre food, netizens are not happy with this weird snack.

This is not the first time when such a weird food recipe has gone viral on social media. Last month, the recipe of Rasgulla chaat had gone viral on Twitter. The soft cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup have been destroyed and made into a chaat. After squeezing the syrup out of two rasgullas, a person cuts them in two with a tong after placing them on a serving plate and garnish them with tamarind chutney. The latest trend of bizarre foods has rocked our world in all the wrong ways. Every other week a new weird dish pops up on social media that leaves us nauseous, to say the least. Recently, someone ditched the regular potato and spiced water filling in a Golgappa and replaced it with Butter chicken, the tomato and cream-based chicken dish, while last month someone made a Maggi milkshake that was making foodies go crazy. The image showed soupy Maggi noodles dunked in creamy milk.Netizens had expressed their outrage and disbelief in the comments sections. One person who shared the image remarked, “Maggi milkshake. Every day, we move further away from God’s light.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.