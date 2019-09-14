Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Organizers Dedicate Mathura's Famous 'Chappan Bhog' to ISRO This Year

'Chhappan Bhog' -- made with 56 different items -- is a community offering organised to please the deity for the welfare of the society.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Organizers Dedicate Mathura's Famous 'Chappan Bhog' to ISRO This Year
Image credit: Getty Images
Loading...

Mathura's famous "Chhappan Bhog" this year was dedicated to the ISRO and its future endeavours to explore the moon, an officer-bearer of the organising committee said on Friday.

Over a lakh pilgrims were present on the occasion on Thursday, including ISRO scientist K Siddharth and his family, said Murari Agrawal, the founder-president of Sri Giriraj Seva Samiti, which organises the community offering event.

"Chhappan Bhog" -- made with 56 different items -- is a community offering organised to please the deity for the welfare of the society. According to Hindu traditions, such offerings are organised to please lord Krishna during the "Dwapar" period.

For preparing 21,000 kg "prasadam" (offering) with ghee and other items, cooks from Lucknow, Agra, Hathras, Indore, Ratlam and Madurai were brought, Agarwal said.

"It was a blending of spirituality and innovations made in the scientific world," he said.

"Chhappan Bhog" is part of a three-day programme that began on Tuesday with a 23-km circumambulation around the Govardhan hillock, with lord Krishna on a chariot.

While the "Maha Abhishekam" of the deity took place on September 11, the "Chhappan Bhog" was slated for Thursday.

The program concluded with "aarti" at midnight.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram