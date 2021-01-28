Orgies to Extreme Orgasms: The Many Bizarre and True Cases of People Dying While Having Sex

Recently, a 35-year-old man from Malawi died while having sex and according to the post-mortem, "extreme orgasm" has been listed as the cause of his death.

Turns out, it really is not as uncommon as you may think. While in some cases, mishaps occur while engaging in sexual activity, in other cases the sex itself proves to be a tad too much - as it was in the case of Charles Majawa who died due to an orgasm.

Nagpur man dies after rope around his neck turns 'noose'

A 30-year-old man died in Nagpur apparently due to suffocation after a rope tied around his neck during sex with a woman proved fatal for him.

"The man had been in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child, since the last five years.Both of them came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. The woman tied his hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope during sex. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal," a police official said.

"The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless," he said. The woman immediately called for help. A room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair, police said.

Austrian couple dies due to asphyxiation while having sex

In 2009, a young teenage couple in Austria decided to sneak off into a garage in order to have sex since the boy's parents were home. It was winter and the two decided to turn on the car heater in order to keep themselves warm.

What followed is nothing short of a tragedy. Leaving the car on in a closed space with no ventilation can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. According to reports, the two were found next morning and it was already too late.

Chinese couple falls to death while having sex against the window

A Chinese couple in Wuhan, China fell to their death after the window they had been leaning against shattered. They held each other as they fell to the pavement below. It was assumed that the couple had moved closer to the window in order to keep cool in the hot Wuhan summer.

Woman mauled to death by a lion while having sex in the bushes

A woman and her boyfriend were attacked by a lion in 2013 while they were having sex in the bushes in Zimbabwe. Sadly, the woman was mauled to death but the man managed to escape by the skin of his teeth. He was found only wearing a condom.

Man dies of heart attack after orgy

A Russian man had bet around $4,300 that he could last a sex marathon with two women lasting up to 12 hours. During the orgy, the man reportedly consumed dozens of Viagra to ensure he could keep up. He did win the bet, but sadly lost his life.

Moments after completing the act, the 28-year-old mechanic had a heart attack and died. Usually, erectile dysfunction (ED) pills like Viagra are safe for men. But special precautions must be taken if they have underlying heart conditions. According to research, these pills have an impact on the arteries causing them to open further leading to a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Man dies after being smothered by breasts

In a bizarre incident, a woman from Washington was accused of smothering her boyfriend with her breasts. Witness accounts claimed that the woman had suffocated the man with her chest.

Couple dies while having sex atop a pyramid shaped building

In 2007, a young couple decided to have sex on the rooftop of a building in Columbia, South Carolina. The building, sadly, was pyramid shaped. The sides were not really that steep but it had become wet and slippery owing to rain.

While having sex, the 21-year-olds slipped and fell and were discovered in the wee hours of morning by a taxi driver.

Cop dies during threesome

In 2009, a cop in Georgia died while having a threesome. He had a heart attack while having sex with a woman and another male friend.

However, his wife sued his doctor for not warning the man to not have sex. And turns out, she won the case. A court awarded the woman $3 million and ruled that the doctors should have warned him against strenuous activities like a threesome.