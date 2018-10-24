GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Original Hip Hip Hurray Starcast has Released a Throwback Video to Mark 20 Years of the Show and Fans are Loving It

Here's what the students and teachers of DeNobili High look like, 20 years on.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
There are some things that will always remain special to all those grew up in India in the 90s. Tape recorder cassettes, ice cream lollies at Rs 5, and Hip Hip Hurray. And though it seems just yesterday that all these things were still around, it has actually been two decades since the first episode of Hip Hip Hurray released on Zee TV on August 21.

Yes, it has been 20 years since the bunch of unruly 12th graders from DeNobili High entered the lives of Indian audiences, along with their teachers, parents, and a host of problems that young people struggle with. In fact, fans would remember that many of the issues addressed in the show were way ahead of their time.

To celebrate two decades of the show's inception, the starcast of the hit show have released a nostalgic video, reminding audiences and perhaps even themselves of the show and the great times they had while filming it.

The video stars Nauheed Cyrusi, Purab Kohli, Mehul Nisar and others, and even Suchitra Pillai who played Alaknanda ma'am. The two seasons of the show dealt with the teenage characters going through high school and its tribulations, and the transition to college. Many fans remember the show as if it were a part of their lives and were delighted to see the video the cast put up. In fact some, including Nauheed Cyrusi herself feel that the show was 'cool' at a time with no internet or iPods. The actor says in the video that her character Nupur was 'catfished' even before 'getting catfished' was even a thing. In any case, fans were definitely rejoicing.













Do you feel old yet?
