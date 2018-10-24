Original Hip Hip Hurray Starcast has Released a Throwback Video to Mark 20 Years of the Show and Fans are Loving It

This is awesome! I loooooooved Hip Hip Hurray! My fav show as a pre-teen! — Neha Mathur (@Menenners) October 22, 2018



Hip Hip Hurray from 1998 >> Brooklyn 99 2018https://t.co/10Z627R27Z

— Misunderstood Supervillain (@alltalknosense) October 23, 2018

wow thank u @Purab_Kohli @pathakvinay nd all the team for giving us a wonderful show still fresh i watched it 3 months ago on #YouTube full series again after 20yrs with my daughter.. wth a fantastic series every single episode wth lots of entertainment nd message #HipHipHurray — Bir sandhu (@birr_sandhu) October 21, 2018



It's a very refreshing series.

I am still searching for Episode 79.



I have all the other episode in my laptop.@nupurasthana ma'am how and where can I get it?

Lots of love to all the members of #HipHipHurray.

I had a crush on Mona @Ninichinismamma...a special wish to her.



— KAKU ( SANJAY CALLS ME 'D'AKU) (@VIVEK2904_) October 21, 2018

There are some things that will always remain special to all those grew up in India in the 90s. Tape recorder cassettes, ice cream lollies at Rs 5, and Hip Hip Hurray. And though it seems just yesterday that all these things were still around, it has actually been two decades since the first episode of Hip Hip Hurray released on Zee TV on August 21.Yes, it has been 20 years since the bunch of unruly 12th graders from DeNobili High entered the lives of Indian audiences, along with their teachers, parents, and a host of problems that young people struggle with. In fact, fans would remember that many of the issues addressed in the show were way ahead of their time.To celebrate two decades of the show's inception, the starcast of the hit show have released a nostalgic video, reminding audiences and perhaps even themselves of the show and the great times they had while filming it.The video stars Nauheed Cyrusi, Purab Kohli, Mehul Nisar and others, and even Suchitra Pillai who played Alaknanda ma'am. The two seasons of the show dealt with the teenage characters going through high school and its tribulations, and the transition to college. Many fans remember the show as if it were a part of their lives and were delighted to see the video the cast put up. In fact some, including Nauheed Cyrusi herself feel that the show was 'cool' at a time with no internet or iPods. The actor says in the video that her character Nupur was 'catfished' even before 'getting catfished' was even a thing. In any case, fans were definitely rejoicing.Do you feel old yet?