2-MIN READ

Orkut Nostalgia Takes 90s Kids by Storm on Twitter, Memes and 'Farewell Mail' Go Viral

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

Orkut was one of the first online platforms that introduced the concept of social media to Indian netizens.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
At a time when Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit among others define social media for the world, let's take out some time to recall and miss Gen Y's old friend — Orkut.

Orkut was probably the first social media platform for many young Indians, which introduced them to the world of online chatting and sharing messages as a precursor to Facebook. Owned by Google, Orkut was once THE social media platform Desi youth. After all, which 90s kid does not miss "scraps"? After 10 years of service, the website had shut down in 2014, making way for Facebook.

And it seems, over the weekend, Twitter decided to travel down the memory lane to recall the nostalgia of Orkut, when user Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) asked on the micro-blogging platform, “Who all used Orkut here?”

The post garnered more than 1,000 retweets and later in another subsequent tweet, Shubhangi also said she was introduced to the platform by her elder sister.

This further sparked the #Orkut to trend on Twitter, with hundreds revisiting the time when Orkut was 'the Facebook' of their lives.

Founded in 2004, the Google-owned Orkut was shut down in 2014. Named after its creator and Google employeeOrkut Büyükkökten, Orkut managed to become one of the most visited websites in India and Brazil in 2008.

