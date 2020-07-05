Orkut Nostalgia Takes 90s Kids by Storm on Twitter, Memes and 'Farewell Mail' Go Viral

At a time when Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit among others define social media for the world, let's take out some time to recall and miss Gen Y's old friend — Orkut.

Orkut was probably the first social media platform for many young Indians, which introduced them to the world of online chatting and sharing messages as a precursor to Facebook. Owned by Google, Orkut was once THE social media platform Desi youth. After all, which 90s kid does not miss "scraps"? After 10 years of service, the website had shut down in 2014, making way for Facebook.

And it seems, over the weekend, Twitter decided to travel down the memory lane to recall the nostalgia of Orkut, when user Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) asked on the micro-blogging platform, “Who all used Orkut here?”

Who all used Orkut here? — Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 2, 2020

The post garnered more than 1,000 retweets and later in another subsequent tweet, Shubhangi also said she was introduced to the platform by her elder sister.

Nice to c Soo many ppl went back to their memories..

My elder sister created account for me



N I was like whoaaa Kya hai ye...kaise hota hai,used to go to cafes to check it.... — Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 3, 2020

This further sparked the #Orkut to trend on Twitter, with hundreds revisiting the time when Orkut was 'the Facebook' of their lives.

Coz on 5th July 2014 #Orkut sent good bye mail to its users pic.twitter.com/sYgAGSR03R — manika (@Manika0610) July 4, 2020

RT , who all were use to Browse #Orkut from cyber cafe during college/ school bunk.



RT and share who was like me ?

Are you missing ? pic.twitter.com/bAwOBBfLpE — Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) July 4, 2020

Yaha Koi #Orkut zamane wale hai kya mere timeline par :)

Orkut was too simple and best fun was checking who checked your profile. pic.twitter.com/TUwHm9miVj — Kumar Manish #StayAtHome (@kumarmanish9) July 4, 2020

My first social media account was on #orkut only 90's kids can understand the emotions.... I genuinely feel so happy to see Orkut on trending.. Love♥️ #Orkut pic.twitter.com/GtvuZjZnLj — Arpita Mukherjee (@ImArpitaMukherj) July 4, 2020

#Orkut

This was the last email that I received from Orkut.

Dated :- July 7, 2014

Time :- 8:00 a.m. IST



Title:- A Farewell to Orkut



Oh God! I am literally gonna to cry pic.twitter.com/0axK2pqVjx — (@UtsavS8) July 4, 2020

Back to time when social media wasn’t toxic. Those were the days! #orkut pic.twitter.com/1Ot0O5OFof — Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) July 4, 2020

Founded in 2004, the Google-owned Orkut was shut down in 2014. Named after its creator and Google employeeOrkut Büyükkökten, Orkut managed to become one of the most visited websites in India and Brazil in 2008.