Orkut Nostalgia Takes 90s Kids by Storm on Twitter, Memes and 'Farewell Mail' Go Viral

At a time when Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit among others define social media for the world, let's take out some time to recall and miss Gen Y's old friend — Orkut.
Orkut was probably the first social media platform for many young Indians, which introduced them to the world of online chatting and sharing messages as a precursor to Facebook. Owned by Google, Orkut was once THE social media platform Desi youth. After all, which 90s kid does not miss "scraps"? After 10 years of service, the website had shut down in 2014, making way for Facebook.
And it seems, over the weekend, Twitter decided to travel down the memory lane to recall the nostalgia of Orkut, when user Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) asked on the micro-blogging platform, “Who all used Orkut here?”
Who all used Orkut here?— Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 2, 2020
The post garnered more than 1,000 retweets and later in another subsequent tweet, Shubhangi also said she was introduced to the platform by her elder sister.
Nice to c Soo many ppl went back to their memories..— Shubhangi Chopra (@shonupie) July 3, 2020
My elder sister created account for me
N I was like whoaaa Kya hai ye...kaise hota hai,used to go to cafes to check it....
This further sparked the #Orkut to trend on Twitter, with hundreds revisiting the time when Orkut was 'the Facebook' of their lives.
Coz on 5th July 2014 #Orkut sent good bye mail to its users pic.twitter.com/sYgAGSR03R— manika (@Manika0610) July 4, 2020
RT , who all were use to Browse #Orkut from cyber cafe during college/ school bunk.— Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) July 4, 2020
RT and share who was like me ?
Are you missing ? pic.twitter.com/bAwOBBfLpE
My first social media platform! #orkut pic.twitter.com/RNgOn7SrXZ— Anima Sonkar (@AnimaSonkar) July 4, 2020
Yaha Koi #Orkut zamane wale hai kya mere timeline par :)— Kumar Manish #StayAtHome (@kumarmanish9) July 4, 2020
Orkut was too simple and best fun was checking who checked your profile. pic.twitter.com/TUwHm9miVj
Every 90's kid after seeing #Orkut trending on Twitter..— She's crazy (@bakbakkgirl) July 4, 2020
.#nostalgia ❤ pic.twitter.com/Lv9ECWmra8
Someone - #Orkut is outdated— (@rishabh_memes) July 4, 2020
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc : pic.twitter.com/82BHoFW9OM
My first social media account was on #orkut only 90's kids can understand the emotions.... I genuinely feel so happy to see Orkut on trending.. Love♥️ #Orkut pic.twitter.com/GtvuZjZnLj— Arpita Mukherjee (@ImArpitaMukherj) July 4, 2020
#Orkut— (@UtsavS8) July 4, 2020
This was the last email that I received from Orkut.
Dated :- July 7, 2014
Time :- 8:00 a.m. IST
Title:- A Farewell to Orkut
Oh God! I am literally gonna to cry pic.twitter.com/0axK2pqVjx
Back to time when social media wasn’t toxic. Those were the days! #orkut pic.twitter.com/1Ot0O5OFof— Nishant Bhardwaj (@Nishant_Bliss) July 4, 2020
Founded in 2004, the Google-owned Orkut was shut down in 2014. Named after its creator and Google employeeOrkut Büyükkökten, Orkut managed to become one of the most visited websites in India and Brazil in 2008.