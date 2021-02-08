Orkut to Slam Book, Twitter's 'I Am This Old' is Hitting Us with That 90's Nostalgia

They say, 'age is just a number' and to let ourselves always feel young, we like to quote and believe that quite often. It kind of works too until Twitter makes you feel really old with a thread, that keeps hitting us with time.

Taking to the social media platform, a Twitter user posted a snap of an older version of Windows Media Player and captioned it, "Comment/Quote a photo of something popular during your teenage with the caption 'I am this old'."

The post is bound to take you back (90s kids, here's to you) to those days when changing the wallpaper of the Player, to match with the beats of the songs, would be one of our favorite hobbies. And to watch the colors change and lines criss-crossing the screen used to be a treat to the eyes and mind.

Comment/Quote a photo of something popular during your teenage with the caption 'I am this old'I am this old: pic.twitter.com/ADgi1aQs8Q— The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) February 7, 2021

However, the thread soon went viral when netizens and mostly millennials took to the post to drown in a pool of nostalgia. From Orkut to the old and popular teenage show, Shaktiman, the comments' section was soon filled with waves of growing-up memories, we all miss!

I am this old. pic.twitter.com/kLBl2FxEZw— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 7, 2021

I am this old pic.twitter.com/9B9Yswu0Sq— Toby Flenderson (@To_beFlenderson) February 7, 2021

I am this old pic.twitter.com/AdRxkP6bzD— Nawaz (@Nawaz18_here) February 7, 2021

I am this old: pic.twitter.com/wBzZgZUwms— Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) February 7, 2021

I am this old... pic.twitter.com/aLLoYHEvNU— Råjå ßåßµ (@gulam_raza5) February 7, 2021

If any of these also make you feel tremendously old, then chances are that you are a true millennial, who probably now hates a little to have grown up so soon.

It's true to say that Twitter often takes us down the memory lane quite often through such recurring viral trends. In one such similar trends, a Twitter user had once shared a picture of a tin of Dalda Vanaspati ghee and Colgate tooth powder. Both these packaging were used in the ’90s and their parent company have updated the outer appearance ever since.

The post had soon received an overwhelming response with 24 thousand likes. Netizens did not leave a chance to share their part of nostalgia.