Orkut Trends as Netizens go 'RIP Twitter' After Elon Musk's Takeover

Remember Orkut? If you don’t, then tweeples surely do. Orkut was a social media platform owned by Google. Amid all the chaos at Twitter headquarters, tweeples are reminded of this old social media website. Being one of the most popular websites, Orkut was founded by Orkut Buyukkokten in January 2004 and was dissolved in September 2014. Now, Orkut is trending on Twitter, with people asking Google to bring it back.

Twitter user who goes by the name Ninaad wrote, “There’s no such thing as “too big to die" in tech. You alienate your users, and people eventually move on to a better, newer thing. Remember Myspace, Orkut, Tumblr (getting a weird revival), Snapchat and Facebook (only used by a certain demographic of people)." Here are a few more tweets:

Me after seeing Orkut in trending section on Twitter : pic.twitter.com/c67V6L8VvW— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 18, 2022

Everytime when Twitter & Twitter 2.0 & orkut Insta news came. My reaction be like pic.twitter.com/oTuE9Ti5HZ— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu_786) November 18, 2022

yoo @orkut, it's your time to shine pic.twitter.com/BPQJJXyGZF— pedro victor brandão (@pierresacoman) November 18, 2022

It was due to Orkut I met my Love in 2008.. we are still together and happily Married..— On Top Of the World (@MadeInIndia999) November 18, 2022

Orkut trending..Those were the days!! pic.twitter.com/Zl9Rnl27db— Srilekha Anumala (@AnumalaSrilekha) November 18, 2022

Am shifting to Orkut. Anybody coming?— Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) November 18, 2022

Hey google @Google put Orkut online again ❤ my first ever social networking site pic.twitter.com/DApOoNYg96— Er. DEVANG GUPTA (@devang_gupt) November 18, 2022

Meanwhile, hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company. This comes right after an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity," or leave. Amid all the chaos, an activist took a jibe at Musk in the most interesting manner. A video which is going viral shows certain messages being projected on Twitter headquarters. In a bid to roast Musk, the activist started projecting anti-Musk messages on the side of Twitter’s building in San Francisco.

As per Reuters, Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. As of now, it is unclear as to how many employees have chosen to stay. The numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here