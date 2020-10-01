Osama bin Laden's 'Daughter' Marrying Bhojpuri Singer? Here's the Truth about Viral Clipping

A newspaper clipping is going viral o social media with the claim that Osama bin Laden's daughter 'Zoya' is getting married to Bhojpuri singer Pradeep Maurya. The clipping is accompanied by a photograph of the alleged couple.

However, the news is fake. In fact, the woman who is being presented as bin Laden's daughter is actually a Pakistani model and actress Saira Yousuf. The claim was also rubbished by singer Maurya. The tweets making the claim date back to 2014 and the clipping is being shared again by some social media accounts.

According to reports, terror accused bin Laden does not have any daughter named Zoya.

The clipping makes the claim that Zoya and Maurya got married at a temple in Mumbai, where Zoya also converted to Islam. "Zoya Khan, daughter of Osama bin Laden, will be married to singer Pradeep Maurya, next month with Hindu customs. Earlier, both of them married in the Arya Samaj temple in Mumbai and adopted Hinduism. Zoya said Islam is the world's most useless and dirty religion," the claim in the clipping of the unidentified newspaper translates to.

The report claims the two came into touch on Facebook after which they fell in love and decided to get married. It also says that Zoya is bin Laden's daughter from first wife.

It was shared by several social media users on Facebook as well as Twitter.

Notably, Saira Yousuf was married to Pakistani actor Shehroz Sabzwari for seven years before getting divorced in February 2020. The couple also have a daughter.