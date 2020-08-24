Colin Farrell's Unrecoginsable Look as Penguin in 'Batman' Trailer is a Hit

The trailer of The Batman was released n the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer shows a darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. While people are amazed at Robert Pattinson's role as the batman, Colin Farrell is also in the buzz.

The actor looks completely unrecognizable as the iconic Batman villain, the Penguin. You may want to rewatch the trailer as you may have missed Farrell in the first go. It was earlier announced that director Matt Reeves will release the preview at the DC FanDome on August 22 and will have hosts across India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the US, and the UK.

I had to search the eyes to confirm this is, in fact, my man Colin Farrell. #TheBatman #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/VMwN70EoKJ — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 23, 2020

People are having a hard time to believe that Penguin is indeed Farrell.

nah that's obviously Richard Kind pic.twitter.com/DUKwm6aE8t — Asryk R Wake (@ra7ar) August 23, 2020

They could have just used Aubrey James 😂 pic.twitter.com/XnjMCICweY — @TheRealJesseLatimer (@Jesse_Latimer) August 23, 2020

Movie ins´t done yet and alredy won the oscar for best make up — Juan Rodríguez (@JuanRod_52) August 23, 2020

I’ve watched it 3 times now and still can’t believe it but at the same time 👏🏻👏🏻 — Ashley-Taylor Fuller (@atf1216) August 23, 2020

If it is him, it’s the most incredible make up prosthetic in the world. Like a new standard honestly. There’s no traces of him — Javier (@jgarci071) August 23, 2020

That's amazing prosthetics. He's unrecognizable — Fignation (@Jfignation) August 23, 2020

The trailer also introduces the other characters, including Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle. While Andy Serkis hasn't appeared, his voice as Alfred can be heard.