Colin Farrell's Unrecoginsable Look as Penguin in 'Batman' Trailer is a Hit

Colin Farrell's look as the villain Penguin is winning hearts already.

The actor looks completely unrecognizable as the iconic Batman villain, the Penguin. You may want to rewatch the trailer as you may have missed Farrell in the first go.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 7:59 AM IST
The trailer of The Batman was released n the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer shows a darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. While people are amazed at Robert Pattinson's role as the batman, Colin Farrell is also in the buzz.

The actor looks completely unrecognizable as the iconic Batman villain, the Penguin. You may want to rewatch the trailer as you may have missed Farrell in the first go. It was earlier announced that director Matt Reeves will release the preview at the DC FanDome on August 22 and will have hosts across India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the US, and the UK.

People are having a hard time to believe that Penguin is indeed Farrell.

The trailer also introduces the other characters, including Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle. While Andy Serkis hasn't appeared, his voice as Alfred can be heard.

