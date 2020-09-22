Oscar The Alpaca's Pitch Invasion at a Football Match in England is The Best Thing You Will See Today

The English Premier League has found its competition right in North Yorkshire where a more entertaining football match grabbed people’s attention. The Ilkley Town AFC recently shared a video of their match on Twitter where an excited Alpaca runs into the field aiming straight for the goal.

Ilkley Town was playing against Carlton Athletic when Oscar the Alpaca gate-crashed the match. The unexpected entry of the new player left some player absorbing the show, while one player tried to dodge Oscar as it chased it for a moment.

The video received a welcoming reaction as netizens revelled in the Alpaca’s enthusiasm for the sport. On Twitter, the video has been viewed over seven million times. Netizens also left some hilarious comments on the tweet.

One user said how a couple of seasons ago she would have vouched for the alpaca and urged the team to sign him as one of the players. While some users even went ahead and wrote songs in Oscar’s glory, “his diet is mainly grass, he'll put you on your a**, he's here from Peru, yabbadabbadoo, Oscar is his name, he's the best in the game.”

Some also commented on how players reacted to Alpaca’s pitch invasion and one of them ran, calling it grown men running from a sheep. Football fans also commented on how the video was the most non-league content which they looked forward to.

With the overwhelming reaction which they have received over a few days, the Ilkley Town football club is now contemplating on making Alpaca as their official mascot.

Taking to Twitter, the North Yorkshire team announced, “It’s been an alpaca frenzy here @ilkleytown since the pitch invasion on Saturday! Who thinks we should adopt the alpaca as our mascot!!?”

It’s been an alpaca frenzy here @ilkleytown since the pitch invasion on Saturday!Who thinks we should adopt the alpaca as our mascot!!?Share your thoughts... #thebahtatters #alpacafootball #bepartofit pic.twitter.com/BY4oXTIAtz — Ilkley Town AFC (@ilkleytown) September 21, 2020

The tweet was accompanied by an image of the animated version of the Alpaca and Ilkley Town football team’s official logo.