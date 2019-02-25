Oscar Trivia: Twitter Can't Get Enough of These Fascinating Facts About This Year's Winners

.@ReginaKing (If @BealeStreet Could Talk) is the first person to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Miniseries/TV Movie in the same year. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@ReginaKing is the first person named Regina to win an Oscar. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Free Solo is the 5th Documentary nominee with the word “Free,” and the first winner.

-Little Isles of Freedom (1942)

-Eyes on the Prize: America's Civil Rights Years/Bridge to Freedom 1965 (1987)

-Freedom on My Mind (1994)

-Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom (2015) — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

This is Greg Cannom’s (@ViceMovie) 4th makeup win, following Dracula (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), and Benjamin Button (2008). He moves into sole possession of second place behind @TheRickBaker’s 7 wins. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@IAMRuthECarter (@TheBlackPanther) wins her first Costume Design Oscar 26 years after her first nomination for Malcolm X (1992). That’s the longest wait between first costume nomination and first win in #Oscars history. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@TheBlackPanther is the third film to win Best Production Design for bringing a comic book to the silver screen, following Batman (1989) and Dick Tracy (1990). — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@AlfonsoCuaron (@RomaCuaron) is the first person in #Oscars history to have wins for both directing and cinematography in his career. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Nina Hartsone (@NHartsone, @BoRhapMovie) is the second female sound editor in the last two decades to win an Oscar, joining Karen Baker Landers (Bourne Ultimatum, Skyfall). — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Nina Hartsone (@NHartsone, @BoRhapMovie) is the first person named Nina to win an Oscar. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@BoRhapMovie is the 6th film with a focus on music to win Best Sound Mixing this century. Others:

-Chicago (2002)

-Ray (2004)

-Dreamgirls (2006)

-Les Miserables (2012)

-Whiplash (2014) — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@RomaCuaron wins Mexico its first Foreign Language Film Oscar on its 9th nomination. Mexico was one shy of Israel’s leading 10 nominations without an Oscar. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

John Ottman (@BoRhapMovie) is the first person to win Best Film Editing for a movie that he also wrote the score for. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Mahershala Ali (@GreenBookMovie), who also won for Moonlight (2016), is the 8th multi-time Best Supporting Actor winner. Others:

-Walter Brennan (3 wins)

-@TheMichaelCaine

-Melvyn Douglas

-Anthony Quinn

-Jason Robards

-Peter Ustinov

-Christoph Waltz — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Though genre is subjective, Spider-Man: Into the @SpiderVerse is the third superhero movie to win Best Animated Feature at the #Oscars. The first two were The Incredibles (2004) and Big Hero 6 (2014). — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the @SpiderVerse producer @RodneyRothman is the first person named Rodney to win an Oscar. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Bao is the 5th @DisneyPixar film to win Best Animated Short, joining Tin Toy (1988), Geri’s Game (1997), For the Birds (2001), and Piper (2016). #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Period. End of Sentence. is the second Oscar-winning Documentary Short set in India this century, along with Smile Pinki (2008). — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Paul Lambert (Blade Runner 2049, @FirstManMovie) wins back-to-back VFX #Oscars, something only 7 others have accomplished:

Jim Rygiel, Randall Cook, Joe Letteri, Alex Funke: Lord of the Rings

Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop: I Wanted Wings/Reap the Wild Wind — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

With @JaimeRayNewman’s Live-Action Short win for Skin, this marks the second year in a row that an actor produced the winning film in this category. Last year, actors Chris @Overton54 and @RachelShenton won for The Silent Child. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@GreenBookMovie is the first film to win Best Original Screenplay for multiple screenwriters who are all nominated as producers for Best Picture (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly). — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Spike Lee’s Oscar for writing @BlacKkKlansman comes 29 years after his 1st nomination for Do the Right Thing. Among screenwriters, this is the 2nd-longest gap between 1st nomination and 1st win, behind Larry McMurtry’s 34 years between The Last Picture Show & Brokeback Mountain. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@TheBlackPanther is the first superhero film to win Best Original Score. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@LadyGaga wins Best Song for “Shallow” (@StarIsBornMovie), becoming the 4th person to win Best Song while also nominated in a non-musical category.

-Irving Berlin 1942: Story

-Alan Jay Lerner 1958: Adapted Screenplay

-Fran Walsh 2003: Picture, Adapted Screenplay — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Both the 1976 and 2018 versions of @StarIsBornMovie won Best Original Song. This is the 5th time two films of the same name have won a category. Others:

-Cinematography: Cleopatra (34, 63)

-Costume: Moulin Rouge (52, 01)

-Costume: Great Gatsby (74, 13)

-PD: Moulin Rouge (52, 01) — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@ItsRamiMalek (@BoRhapMovie) is the first person ever to have won for the Oscar for Best Actor and the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama. He won the Emmy two years ago for @WhoIsMrRobot. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@BoRhapMovie is the first film in #Oscars history to win Best Actor, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@GreenBookMovie is the 6th film to win Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay. The first 5:

-Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

-The Usual Suspects (1995)

-Good Will Hunting (1997)

-Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

-Django Unchained (2012)

None of these won Best Picture. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Olivia Colman wins Best Actress for @The_Favourite! And once again, Glenn Close is left off the podium -- she is now the only living actor or actress with 7 nominations and no wins. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@AlfonsoCuaron (@RomaCuaron) is the first person to win Best Director for directing a foreign-language film. Directors nominated for foreign-language films were previously 0/30. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@AlfonsoCuaron, Best Director winner for Gravity (2013) and @RomaCuaron, joins Frank Borzage (7th Heaven in 1928, Bad Girl in 1932) as the only multi-time director winners without a loss. #Oscars — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

.@GreenBookMovie wins Best Picture! It's the first movie in #Oscars history to win Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Supporting Actor. — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 25, 2019

Be it bizarre celebrity fashion, inspirational acceptance speeches, on-stage banter and dramatic performances, the Academy Awards never fail to create a buzz.And this time was no different with Rami Malek picked up the Best Actor tite for his film Bohemian Rhapsody while Olivia Colman bagged a surprise win as Best Actress for her role in The Favourite. Black Panther also bagged several awards, as did the Mexican visual masterpiece Roma.But while much is written about the Best Actor/Actress/Director awardees, fans are often left starving for more details, especially about some of the lesser known celebrities. To help these drowning fans out, a journalist has put together a list of interesting Oscar trivia regarding this year's winners. And the list is hilarious.In a Twitter thread, Ben Zauzmer mentioned truly ingenuous trivia gems covering each film and documentary from Period. End of Sentence to The Green Book to Roma to Spiderman. He even shared weird facts about make-up artists and other crew memebers who generally go unnoticed amid the glamour of the ceremony.The tweets hav been going viral amid all the Oscar buzz and Twitter cannot be more thankful for the obscure tidbits.Check out the thread and match all the things you already knew.Before this, Zausmer had also posted a series of fascinating facts about the Oscars presenters. And now this trivia bouquet is sure to make many a dinner conversations fun.