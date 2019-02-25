LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
6-min read

Oscar Trivia: Twitter Can't Get Enough of These Fascinating Facts About This Year's Winners

A Tweeple has put together a list of very interesting and obscure facts about the winners at the 91st Academy Awards.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Oscar Trivia: Twitter Can't Get Enough of These Fascinating Facts About This Year's Winners
Source: Reuters
Be it bizarre celebrity fashion, inspirational acceptance speeches, on-stage banter and dramatic performances, the Academy Awards never fail to create a buzz.

And this time was no different with Rami Malek picked up the Best Actor tite for his film Bohemian Rhapsody while Olivia Colman bagged a surprise win as Best Actress for her role in The Favourite. Black Panther also bagged several awards, as did the Mexican visual masterpiece Roma.

But while much is written about the Best Actor/Actress/Director awardees, fans are often left starving for more details, especially about some of the lesser known celebrities. To help these drowning fans out, a journalist has put together a list of interesting Oscar trivia regarding this year's winners. And the list is hilarious.

In a Twitter thread, Ben Zauzmer mentioned truly ingenuous trivia gems covering each film and documentary from Period. End of Sentence to The Green Book to Roma to Spiderman. He even shared weird facts about make-up artists and other crew memebers who generally go unnoticed amid the glamour of the ceremony.

The tweets hav been going viral amid all the Oscar buzz and Twitter cannot be more thankful for the obscure tidbits.

Check out the thread and match all the things you already knew.







































































































Before this, Zausmer had also posted a series of fascinating facts about the Oscars presenters. And now this trivia bouquet is sure to make many a dinner conversations fun.


