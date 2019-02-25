English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
King is just one of three black actresses who have on their mantels both an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy Award.
Regina King (Image: CNN)
Loading...
Regina King is now an Oscar winner.
The actress was awarded the best supporting actress statue on Sunday for her role in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk," in which she plays Sharon Rivers, a matriarch whose spirit is as strong as her love for her family.
In her acceptance speech, King called herself someone who is an "example of what it looks like when love and support is poured into someone."
"God is good all the time," she said.
King is just one of three black actresses who have on their mantels both an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy Award.
The other two are Viola Davis and Halle Berry, who won their Oscars in 2016 and 2001, respectively.
King has three Emmys, which she won in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Davis won the best lead actress in a drama series Emmy award in 2015 for her role in ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder."
Berry won her Emmy in 2000 for her role in the television movie "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge."
King told CNN recently that she felt that she had been "preparing for this role all my life."
That time, it seems, has certainly paid off.
The actress was awarded the best supporting actress statue on Sunday for her role in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk," in which she plays Sharon Rivers, a matriarch whose spirit is as strong as her love for her family.
In her acceptance speech, King called herself someone who is an "example of what it looks like when love and support is poured into someone."
"God is good all the time," she said.
King is just one of three black actresses who have on their mantels both an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy Award.
The other two are Viola Davis and Halle Berry, who won their Oscars in 2016 and 2001, respectively.
King has three Emmys, which she won in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Davis won the best lead actress in a drama series Emmy award in 2015 for her role in ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder."
Berry won her Emmy in 2000 for her role in the television movie "Introducing Dorothy Dandridge."
King told CNN recently that she felt that she had been "preparing for this role all my life."
That time, it seems, has certainly paid off.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Old School Glamour, Loads of Pink, Stylish Men
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
- India Leg of Asian Snooker Tournament Postponed Indefinitely Over Pakistan Players' Visa Denial
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results