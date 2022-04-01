Oscars 2022 Gift Bag Had Plot of Land, Liposuction Inside it and We Aren't Joking

The Oscars this year was hijacked by Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slapgate moment, but there is much else about the event that merits discussion. Apparently, the Internet is just finding out what is contained in the gift bag- called ‘Everybody Wins’- that’s presented to select Oscar nominees. It is to be noted that this bag is not given out by the academy, but by marketing companies. This year’s bag is valued at just over $137,000, reports CNBC. The report adds that there are certain calls made every year from nominees just to be extra sure that the company knows where to get their bags to them. What’s the fuss about, you ask? Well, as it turns out, the bag contains enough stuff to almost get you through a good year or two of your life. Among the gifts: a $12,000 “Celebrity Arms" liposuction procedure, The title of “Lord" or “Lady of Glencoe" and a small plot of land in Scotland and A $1,200 life coaching session with wellness expert Kayote Joseph, and there’s more.

Twitter, naturally, spontaneously combusted.

Losing my mind over the items in the Oscar nominees’ gift bag this year. We truly are peasants to these people. pic.twitter.com/TFSq3wwbsm— filmaroni (@filmaroni) March 31, 2022

Reminder that during the Oscars they aired a message that the audience "could do more" to help Ukraine https://t.co/nPqQzcZQ1P— G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) March 31, 2022

Shoutout to my fellow apartment-dwellers and your one trip to see family a year making these films happen https://t.co/8VVgswPe2n— April “Pinkie” Davis (@PinkieToons) March 31, 2022

Looking at this list with guillotines in my eyes. This is crazy 1980s cartoon levels of money https://t.co/Ee3bPTOIKj— Jonathan H. Gray… ✪ Mouthful Mode Ver. ✪ (@jongraywb) March 31, 2022

reading this whilst dining on a bowl of cheerios as an independent filmmaker trying to figure out how to budget my next short film and asking friends to film in their houses lol https://t.co/2pVCzJYNpL— Ravenna Tran (@RavennaTran) March 31, 2022

…"Wellness Expert Kayote Joseph" does not sound real. That is not a real person. That is a parody. — Peter J. Kremer (@Wikrin) March 31, 2022

imagining a person in a studio apartment reading the week's events and going "wow this person is just like me" like no people just like you drive people like them. You're getting invested in the humanity of people that would get you fired for being late with their dog's uber eats— Ryan (@EnbiRyan) March 31, 2022

Who knows what’s real anymore?

