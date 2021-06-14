Otter Found Trapped Under Car Bonnet In Scotland

A resident of Scotland was shocked and terrified after discovering an animal hidden in the engine compartment of the car. A Scots otter was trapped inside the car bonnet.

A woman had parked her car in the parking lot around a pond in Edinburgh. As soon as she tried to start the car, she heard strange sounds. She could not recognize the sound and then she checked the engine compartment of the car. Then, she discovered a Scots otter sitting inside the car.

The woman informed the matter to the animal rescuers who responded to a “very unusual" situation. Reportedly, the animal got ‘spooked’ by the residents living nearby the forest area. The animal trying to reach the pond snuck inside the car to hide.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Scottish SPCA) shared the rescue operation picture on its Facebook page. It described the animal as “poor otter”. According to the SPCA, the animal used the car bonnet as a shelter to hide.

The SPCA officials Darren and Sarah went to the spot and rescued the animal. They opened the car and managed to rescue the terrified otter safely. The rescue team tried to pamper the animal but he ran away from them. He was not given any kind of medical help and returned to the wild later. Reportedly, no one was injured during the whole incident.

Earlier in April this year, a huge alligator of 10 feet and 2 inches size was found hiding under the car parked at the apartment complex in Tampa, Florida. Later the Police and wildlife officials rescued the animal. They safely rescued the animal and took it to the nearby alligator farm. It was suspected that the animal may have come from a pond near the complex.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here