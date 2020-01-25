- Municipal Corporations 8/10
Ouch: Kiwi All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham Learns Reverse the Hard Way
New Zealand went on to win the match but Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham was retired hurt after he attempted a reverse sweep.
As the Indian cricket team took on New Zealand in the first T-20 of the series on Friday, the A teams of both the sides were also battling against each other in the One Day International (ODI) format.
Neesham later tweeted pictures of his injury with a quirky caption. “Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face,” he tweeted.
Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face pic.twitter.com/0zTVFw8NLD— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 24, 2020
The tweet immediately garnered wishes of recovery from fans, with some even coming back with witty replies. The post has gained over 7,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 250 times.
Former New Zealand Brendon McCullum also replied to the tweet.
January 24, 2020
One user pointed out that despite the swelling, Neesham’s jawline was “very nice”. Some shared their own experiences with the reverse sweep.
Get well soon, today we missed you..— Shekhar (@shekhartwt) January 24, 2020
Things people do for the cause! The swelling can't hide that jawline for long though. Hope it heals quickly Jimmy.— Charlie (@charlie_strange) January 24, 2020
Get well soon you ! Can’t wait to see you play the series against India !— Jos Buttler Fangirl (@FangirlJos) January 24, 2020
@Slangalorean yes yes very nice jawline yes— Comered Comadare Comerd Kanal (@RootKanal) January 24, 2020
Had a mate who tried to sweep at a charity game a few days ago, which he said was his first ever attempt at the shot. Top edge straight into the chompers.— James Godby (@jimlikescricket) January 24, 2020
Get well soon bro— kanishka proothi (@imkproothi) January 24, 2020
Neesham proved beneficial to his side by delivering the best bowling figures on Friday. In his seven overs, he had an economy rate of 3.43, giving away only 24 runs. Apart from taking the timely wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Vijay Shankar, he scored a handy 33 of 31 balls.
Kiwis won the match against India A by 29 runs.
