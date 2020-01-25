Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 8/10
  • TRS 7
  • INC 0
  • BJP 0
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 1
  • MUNICIPALITIES 115/120
  • TRS 95
  • INC 11
  • BJP 2
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 5
Refresh Data
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Ouch: Kiwi All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham Learns Reverse the Hard Way

New Zealand went on to win the match but Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham was retired hurt after he attempted a reverse sweep.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 25, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ouch: Kiwi All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham Learns Reverse the Hard Way
New Zealand went on to win the match but Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham was retired hurt after he attempted a reverse sweep.

As the Indian cricket team took on New Zealand in the first T-20 of the series on Friday, the A teams of both the sides were also battling against each other in the One Day International (ODI) format.

New Zealand went on to win the match but Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham was retired hurt after he attempted a reverse sweep.

Neesham later tweeted pictures of his injury with a quirky caption. “Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face,” he tweeted.

The tweet immediately garnered wishes of recovery from fans, with some even coming back with witty replies. The post has gained over 7,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 250 times.

Former New Zealand Brendon McCullum also replied to the tweet.

One user pointed out that despite the swelling, Neesham’s jawline was “very nice”. Some shared their own experiences with the reverse sweep.

Neesham proved beneficial to his side by delivering the best bowling figures on Friday. In his seven overs, he had an economy rate of 3.43, giving away only 24 runs. Apart from taking the timely wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Vijay Shankar, he scored a handy 33 of 31 balls.

Kiwis won the match against India A by 29 runs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram