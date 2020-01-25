Ouch: Kiwi All-Rounder Jimmy Neesham Learns Reverse the Hard Way

As the Indian cricket team took on New Zealand in the first T-20 of the series on Friday, the A teams of both the sides were also battling against each other in the One Day International (ODI) format.

New Zealand went on to win the match but Kiwi all-rounder James Neesham was retired hurt after he attempted a reverse sweep.

Neesham later tweeted pictures of his injury with a quirky caption. “Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face,” he tweeted.

Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face pic.twitter.com/0zTVFw8NLD — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 24, 2020

The tweet immediately garnered wishes of recovery from fans, with some even coming back with witty replies. The post has gained over 7,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 250 times.

Former New Zealand Brendon McCullum also replied to the tweet.

One user pointed out that despite the swelling, Neesham’s jawline was “very nice”. Some shared their own experiences with the reverse sweep.

Neesham proved beneficial to his side by delivering the best bowling figures on Friday. In his seven overs, he had an economy rate of 3.43, giving away only 24 runs. Apart from taking the timely wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Vijay Shankar, he scored a handy 33 of 31 balls.

Kiwis won the match against India A by 29 runs.

