Ouch! Man Crumbles through His Giant Red Solo-Cup Pyramid which Took Him Two Days to Build

(Image credit: Twitter)

A video of a man building a huge pyramid of cups has gone viral. However, towards the end of the video, it is evident that things didn't go as per his plan as the entire pyramid falls.

The 13-second-long video clip which has been shared by American basketball player Rex Chapman has crossed over a million views. The clip shows a man leaning forward to put a cup in place, but somehow loses balance and falls off the ladder destroying the entire pyramid. From the looks of it also seems that the man has also injured his elbow.

The video has been captioned as, “Red Solo-Cup pyramid during lockdown. Only took him two days to build…”

While the pyramid may have not gone the way it should have, it has certainly left the internet in splits. Twitterati too could not stop itself from sharing their reactions.

A user said, "When you get up on a Monday morning and realize you forgot to buy coffee.”

Another wrote, “Me trying to fix my life.”

Other hilarious reactions included:


