Our Blood has Plastic Now, Scientists Find in a Concerning Study

With our increasing dependency on plastics for a range of uses, its adverse impact on humans and wildlife has become quite evident. But now, in an alarming study, researchers have confirmed the presence of microsplastics in human blood. In the new study published in the journal Environment International, a team of researchers tested blood samples of 22 people. The blood samples were tested for several types of plastics namely polypropylene (PP), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polystyrene (PS).

Out of the 22 people tested, researchers found quantifiable mass of plastic particles in 17 of them.

Talking about the findings, professor of ecotoxicology and water quality and health at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Dick Vethaak told The Independent that it was “certainly alarming because it shows that people apparently ingest or inhale so much plastic that it can be found in the bloodstream.” He added that the presence of such particles in the human body can cause chronic inflammation.

According to the study, researchers discovered that PET plastic was the most widely found plastic in the blood samples tested. It was present in the bloodstream of nearly 50% of people tested. PET plastic is commonly used for making drinking bottles, clothes and food packaging material.

Researchers also observed that polystyrene and polyethylene were also present in significant quantities in the bloodstream. While polystyrene is used for making household products, polyethylene is used in the making of plastic carrier bags.

Although the study detected plastics in more than half of the people tested, professor Vethaak said that it does not shed light on what level of plastics in the blood can be unsafe for an individual.

While emphasising on the need to fund more such studies, the professor said that people have the right to know the impact of plastics on their bodies. He further claimed that he and his family avoid using single-use plastics and has cut down exposure to other plastics as well.

Professor Vethaak also highlighted the importance of good ventilation of the house and said that the concentration of microplastic is higher indoors than outdoors.

