GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter

If you know what he means, you can pat your back alright

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2018, 8:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Shashi Tharoor's extravagant, and rather palatial arsenal of English words needs no introduction.

Then and again (and now again), this Congress MP's tweets have garnered him praise and definitely a great degree of awe from his followers who just can't stop fawning his English prowess.

So, now that after a momentary hiatus Tharoor has returned to the Twitterverse with fresh English lessons (knowingly or unknowingly) for everyone, his fans have once again erupted into a stream of praises and excitement.

Tharoor recently tweeted a small poem that rhymes with the word 'prurient' on being challenged by a "mischievous friend"




OF COURSE everyone went crazy after this.

most important tweet to begin with:



























Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery