Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter
If you know what he means, you can pat your back alright
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Then and again (and now again), this Congress MP's tweets have garnered him praise and definitely a great degree of awe from his followers who just can't stop fawning his English prowess.
So, now that after a momentary hiatus Tharoor has returned to the Twitterverse with fresh English lessons (knowingly or unknowingly) for everyone, his fans have once again erupted into a stream of praises and excitement.
Tharoor recently tweeted a small poem that rhymes with the word 'prurient' on being challenged by a "mischievous friend"
A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the voyeurism of our media) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "prurient". So I did:— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018
Our media is often prurient,
Around money some are esurient;
Many are visibly parturient,
When birthing their inner scripturient.
OF COURSE everyone went crazy after this.
most important tweet to begin with:
In case anyone is wondering. pic.twitter.com/p2dzgUYAng— Rahul Raj (Akhi) (@TheRahul_Raj) July 2, 2018
A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the sunanda puskar case) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "Jail". So I did:— Neha Pandey (@NamoNeha) July 2, 2018
Shashi tharoor will go to Jail
He will not get any bail
He is just big congee whale
Hail Hail Hail Hail@ShashiTharoor 😉
A mischievous friend challenged me to write a rhyme on a murder— Rosy (@rose_k01) July 2, 2018
A murder so ingenious,
Left the country incredulous,
One man @Swamy39
who was always rebellious,
Stuck to his guns & left the murderer speechless,
Dragged him to Court rendering all his protestations specious.
Your tweets cause empoisonnement, they make you eminent.— Anjali Khurana (@AnjaliKhurana1) July 2, 2018
And now I'm confident, I must be acquiescent.
Your vocab is magniloquent, I'm happy being impercipient.
Tum bhi fan nikle bharpoor, har taraf bas ek hi charcha -tharoor tharoor tharoor— Anjali Khurana (@AnjaliKhurana1) July 2, 2018
July 2, 2018
Lemme grab my thesaurus.... Ooohh apology, not thesaurus, THAROORasurus..— Gaurav Mishra | गौrav MISHरा™ 🇮🇳 (@OfficialGaurab) July 2, 2018
Sir, couldn't find some of the words even in Oxford Dictionary 😠— Kaushik Baruah (@i_k_b) July 3, 2018
Also Watch
-
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Meet The ‘Coconut Boy’ of India
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dominant West Indies Leave Bangladesh Facing Innings Defeat
- Stuart Broad Aiming to Recover in Time From Injury For India Tests
- Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Gets Trolled for This Bikini-clad Photo
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?