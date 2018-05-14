Our Favourite English Professor Shashi Tharoor is Going 'Off Twitter', But Not Without a New Word



Staying off @Twitter for a while -- one encounters too much epicaricacy! pic.twitter.com/znaj8vUl0R

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018



Please don't go sir 🙏



— Inshal Ali Azam (@Inshal07) May 14, 2018





Stay strong sir. India is with you,

— INC-Tharoorian (@Tharoorian_INC) May 14, 2018



no sir please dont go..



— Simmi Ahuja #WeBelieveInST (@SimmiAhuja_) May 14, 2018





sir @ShashiTharoor we are with you.

— SATYATMA (@SatyamevaSatyam) May 14, 2018



We stand with u sir, plz dont get bothered by the propaganda on Twitter. Truth will win. #WeBelieveInST



— Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) May 14, 2018





You are the bravest & strongest Sir.Don't give up !! We are always with You !!

— Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) May 14, 2018



1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.)



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018





2/2) it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018

On Tuesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was charged by Delhi Police with abetting suicide in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. Soon after the the report, Tharoor tweeted saying he will "stay off Twitter for a while as one encounters too much epicaricacy!"Yep, that's our favourite English professor saying bye bye, at least for a while. But before leaving, he's given us one more new word: Epicaricacy.Epicaricacy, as described by Tharoor means, "deriving pleasures from the misfortune of others." As understood, the tweet was indirectly for the people who have been targeting Tharoor since he has been named as the only accused in the case.While many are convinced that Tharoor has some serious involvement in the murder case, several Twitterati do not want Tharoor to leave Twitter.Earlier in the day, denying any kind of involvement in his wife's murder, the MP, in a series of tweets, said, "I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of the investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police."The Delhi police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.