Our Favourite English Teacher Shashi Tharoor Took a Hindi Test. We Were Bowled

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has given the Twitterverse some serious English lessons time and again.For the uninitiated, Tharoor's tweets send the whole of India to grab their dictionaries to update their vocabulary.Whether it's Exasperating farrago of distortions, Puritanical patriarchy or Webaqoof, Tharoor's eloquent English laced with humour has often left all of us very, very confused.But have you ever wondered how Mr "Tharooraurus" would fare if he were to take Hindi quiz?Fret not, Akash Banerjee, who hosts political satire show Why So Serious? has got us covered.In his recent interview, Banerjee quizzes Tharoor on his Hindi vocabulary.And Tharoor uses the interview as the perfect opportunity to throw some serious shade at BJP.On being asked the definition of Jumla, Tharoor immediately responds by saying, "Jumla is what Mr Amit Shah and Mr Narendra Modi did to the nation in a series of speeches, almost four years ago."While Tharoor falters on some occasions, his translations of acche din, laupad gamini, Rimjhim, gulchhare will leave you in splits.Last year, Tharoor stumped the world by using the word-- rodomontade.Responding to the parodies of his writing and speaking style, he wrote, "To all the well-meaning folks who send me parodies of my supposed speaking/writing style: The purpose of speaking or writing is to communicate w/ precision. I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea i want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!"