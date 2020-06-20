BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Our Precious, Bilbo Baggins': LOTR Fans Pay Tribute to Ian Holm After Actor's Demise

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

The news of the actor's dedmise was quick enough to send his LOTR fans in a state of shock and remorse.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
Renowned British actor Ian Holm, famous for his roles in the Lord of the Rings to Alien, passed away at the age of 88 on Friday.

According to a report in The Guardian, his agent said, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88." The actor died from Parkinson related illness "peacefully in the hospital".

The news of the actor's demise sent fans of the Lord of the Rings in a state of shock and grief. The fans took to social media to pay tribute to Bilbo Baggins, and resonated "what an amazing Hobbit" referring to one of his most popular roles in the LOTR trilogy.

Holm, who was born in in 1931 in Essex, had begun his career working as part of the Royal Shakespeare Company and eventually went on to gain international exposure with his cast as android Ash in the 1979 Alien film.

Holm's role as an athletics coach in Chariots of Fire won him a British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) for the Best Supporting Actor and an Oscar nod, while he played Bilbo Baggins in two of The Lord of the Rings films, a role which he reprised in the recent The Hobbit film series.

