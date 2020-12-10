Out of Frying Pan Into Fire: MP Cop Lands in Trouble After Citing Wife's 'Wrath' as Reason for Leave

A traffic cop in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has learnt the hard way how airing his domestic predicaments might not be a good way to gain sympathy and leaves. The traffic constable has landed in trouble after he sought leave to attend a function at home and cited potential domestic trouble if he didn't get the leaves sanctioned, a report with NDTV said.

The department reportedly has initiated disciplinary action against one police constable Dilip Kumar Ahirwar for what they called 'objectionable' application letter. Ahirwar has been taken off duty and sent to the police lines which is a punishment posting for his actions.

Ahirwar had written a leave application to his department head on December 7, seeking a leave of 5 days to attend the wedding ceremony of his brother-in-law's that was supposed to start on December 11. Ahirwar, in an effort to make his application more 'persuasive', even went on to add that not getting the leave can sour his relationship with his wife and cause trouble for him at home.

"My wife warned me that if I fail to attend her brother-in-law's wedding, I will have to face dire consequences," the letter Ahirwar wrote reportedly said. Senior officer Irshad Wali, who received the letter noted the language in the application as a mark of indiscipline and ordered Ahirwar to be taken off duty and sent to police lines for the same.

Another officer was quoted as saying that Ahirwar had previously taken a leave of 55 days by November already and came back on duty on November 28, before which he had taken a seven-day leave. So, his seeking leave again for a family function was also deemed as indisciplinary.

Ahirwar had reportedly shared the leave application on Whatsapp with his colleagues and later on the photo of the application went viral.

Transferring to the police lines is deemed a punishment as it shows on a cop's record as a punishment even though they might not necessarily affect their salary and other benefits. Usually for any such cases cases against them, this is akin to suspension pending enquiry.